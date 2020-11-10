  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Leju to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 23, 2020

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:LEJU +0%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the U.S. markets open on November 23, 2020.

Leju's management will host an earnings conference call on November 23, 2020 at 6 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4452418

CONFERENCE ID: 4452418

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until December 1, 2020:

U.S./International:

+1-855-452-5696

Hong Kong:

800-963-117

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

Passcode:

4452418

Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://ir.leju.com.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Christina Wu
Leju Holdings Limited
Phone: +86 (10) 5895-1062
E-mail: [email protected]

Philip Lisio
Foote Group
Phone: +86 135-0116-6560
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leju-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-23-2020-301169579.html

SOURCE Leju Holdings Limited


