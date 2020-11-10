  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Three Keys Advises on the Sale of Global Knowledge

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:CCX -0.15%

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Keys Capital Advisors, LLC ("Three Keys") is pleased to announce that, together with Lazard Ltd., it has co-advised Global Knowledge Training LLC ("Global Knowledge") on its sale to Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE:CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition vehicle, for approximately $233 million.

The merger of Churchill II with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft") and its acquisition of Global Knowledge were announced on October 13, 2020. The combination of Skillsoft and Global Knowledge will create a leading global digital learning company with a comprehensive suite of content; customized learning journeys; accessible modalities, and an expanded course portfolio of next-generation, on-demand and virtual content for enterprise learning.

This advisory engagement was led by David Braunschvig, Three Keys Senior Advisor based in New York, Gui Silva, Managing Director, Capital Markets based in London UK, and Daniel Harari, a Three Keys founding partner based in New York.

Transaction Press Release

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is a world-leading technology skills training provider, supporting major enterprises and IT professionals with innovative and flexible learning solutions, including authorized content from major technology providers. Training is delivered in multiple modalities, including digital, virtual and physical classrooms, blended formats and customized on-site training. Both directly and through a worldwide partner network. Global Knowledge has its corporate headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, and a network of international offices and training facilities.

About Three Keys Capital Advisors

Three Keys is an independent advisory and merchant banking firm, with offices in New York, London and Zurich.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-keys-advises-on-the-sale-of-global-knowledge-301169339.html

SOURCE Three Keys Capital Advisors, LLC


