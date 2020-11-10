  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

SS&C Signs More than 150 Clients to Eze Eclipse

November 10, 2020 | About: NAS:SSNC -0.79%

Ennio Carboni to Lead Product & Engineering as SS&C Eze Continues Expansion

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Eze Eclipse, SS&C Eze's cloud-based front-to-back office investment management platform, has signed on more than 150 clients. SS&C Eze has also appointed Ennio Carboni to spearhead product and engineering for Eclipse and Eze Investment Suite.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Eze Eclipse is a cloud-native platform for investment managers looking to streamline trading operations, optimize efficiency and minimize the total cost of ownership. The platform had more than 50 clients go live so far in 2020, remotely onboarding 1-2 firms a week on average since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eze Eclipse more than doubled its client base among hedge funds, family offices and other asset managers in the last 12 months and has retained 100% of clients.

"Eze Eclipse nailed it. There is an abundance of features, functionality, and workflows that are available right out-of-the-box, and the functionality grows alongside your business," said Venera Giannetto, Alpine Peaks Capital's CFO and COO. "Eze Eclipse institutionalized our infrastructure, which allows us to optimize our day-to-day activities, mitigate risk, and maximize efficiencies."

Recent enhancements focused on front-office improvements, including modeling enhancements and a quick-entry trading ticket, which improved trade entry speed by 70%*. Eclipse also streamlined reconciliation and added the capability to view and troubleshoot progress from a single view. A new mobile app empowers portfolio managers, traders, and compliance officers to conduct critical investment activities directly from their iPhone or Android devices. The app leverages Eze Eclipse's innovative microservice architecture and enables continuous updates in a highly scalable, reliable, and secure manner.

"We are excited about the rapid adoption of Eze Eclipse over the past few years. Our clients enjoy the benefits of a modern cloud solution backed by an organization with more than 34 years of experience," said Michael Hutner, SVP, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "We look forward to furthering our innovation under Ennio's leadership and welcome him to the team."

Ennio Carboni will lead SS&C Eze's global product and engineering team of roughly 400, half of whom focus on Eclipse. Carboni joins SS&C Eze from VMWare, where he led SaaS product management for CloudHealth.

Learn more about Eze Eclipse here.

*Based on a timed user test.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-signs-more-than-150-clients-to-eze-eclipse-301169738.html

SOURCE SS&C


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)