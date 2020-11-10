  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BNK Completes Name Change to "Kolibri Global Energy Inc."

November 10, 2020 | About: OTCPK:BNKPF +0% TSX:BKX +0% OTCPK:BNKPF +0%

PR Newswire

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BNK Petroleum Inc. (the "Company" or "BNK") (TSX: BKX) wishes to announce that the Company has changed its name from "BNK Petroleum Inc." to "Kolibri Global Energy Inc.".

The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX under the stock symbol "KEI" at the opening of the market on or about November 12, 2020.

The Company's shares are currently traded on the OTCQB under the stock symbol "BNKPF". The Company intends to change its stock symbol on the OTCQB in conjunction with the TSX stock symbol change.

About BNK Petroleum Inc.

BNK Petroleum Inc. is an international energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects.The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BKX and on the OTCQB under the stock symbol BNKPF.

For further information, contact:

Wolf E. Regener +1 (805) 484-3613
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bnkpetroleum.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bnk-completes-name-change-to-kolibri-global-energy-inc-301169343.html

SOURCE BNK Petroleum Inc.


