Everest Group Names ADP a Leader in 2020 Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm Everest Group has ranked ADP a Leader in its 2020 Multi-Country Payroll Solutions (MCP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Since the evaluation's inception in 2013, Everest Group has consistently ranked ADP a Leader owing to its strong global service capabilities as well as its ongoing commitment to innovate the payroll experience and differentiate itself from others in the market.

The PEAK Matrix is a framework that provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of service providers based on their market success and delivery capability. Everest Group assesses the Market Impact and Vision and Capability of each provider, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Market Impact measures market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered, while Vision and Capability examines vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

"ADP's extensive geographic presence, partnerships, and next-generation technology capabilities have helped it maintain its position as a Leader on the Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Anil Vijayan, vice president, Everest Group. "Its focus on strengthening its offerings through enhanced integration capabilities, analytics and benchmarking solutions, and value-added services positions it well for continued success."

"We're honored to again receive such high marks from Everest Group for expanding our global service presence and continually enhancing our offerings," said Don McGuire, president of Employer Services International at ADP. "To this aim, we have introduced a range of new features from chat and omnichannel services to a robust portal that helps employees better understand their pay and leverage self-service. The current global health event has heightened the focus for employers on compliance with evolving regulations and the health and financial wellness of their people. This awareness has only increased the need for multi-country payroll solutions that can unify all aspects of global payroll and support employers and employees alike."

Everest Group highlighted a number of ADP's strengths, including expanded geographic coverage and its ability to cater to varying client needs through its ADP GlobalView Payroll and ADP Celergo platforms. The evaluation also noted ADP's enhanced integrations and its benchmarking capabilities, which can help clients compare compensation against industry averages to retain talent in a changing world of work. ADP earned additional recognition for its ongoing investment in technology as the company continues to shape the future of pay.

To view Everest Group's 2020 MCP Peak Matrix Assessment covering ADP's global payroll solutions, please visit here.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2020 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-group-names-adp-a-leader-in-2020-multi-country-payroll-solutions-peak-matrix-assessment-301169342.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.