Hitachi Vantara to Offer Lumada Industrial Solutions on AWS, Accelerating and Optimizing Business Outcomes with IoT and AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced an expanded Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer Lumada industrial solutions on the AWS cloud platform. Hitachi Vantara and AWS will expand the portfolio of Lumada digital solutions available to customers on AWS, extend joint go to market to offer customers an end-to-end experience, and co-innovate to develop new Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The SCA enables the combination of Hitachi Vantara's deep expertise in operational technology (OT) and IT, and its industrial software application portfolio, with the broadest and deepest IoT functionality from AWS, spanning from the edge to the cloud.

Industrial customers need actionable insights to improve safety, streamline operations, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve profitability in running their industrial operations. They can get these insights, and deliver key outcomes, by deploying industrial IoT solutions that pull data from their assets, operations applications, and business systems, migrate the data to a structured data store at the edge and in the cloud, and interpret the data using analytics. However, these deployments can be expensive and time-consuming, requiring specialized OT-IT system integration expertise, customer domain knowledge, and technology skills such as edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data management.

"Digital technologies are core to our strategy to strengthen our position as a leading manufacturing company," said Bob Wu, vice president, Production Control and Information Systems, Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. "The integration between AWS and Hitachi Vantara gives us a strong digital platform that adds scale and velocity as we advance through our digital and cloud journey."

Hitachi's Lumada solutions detect, collect and organize data, then run sophisticated data analytics for customers in manufacturing, transportation and energy that manage industrial operations such as plant floors, power networks, train systems and mining sites. This is the technology foundation for Hitachi Vantara's industry practice model – the first of which is focused on manufacturing – employing a five-stage approach based on the customer journey: building an intelligent manufacturing 4.0 roadmap, prioritizing value across key areas of safety, quality, production, supply chain & maintenance, deploying organization-wide to reap the benefits of people, processes, and systems, testing if the concept drives value and, finally, adopting a digital-first approach and accelerate continuous improvement.

"AWS is excited to be expanding and deepening our collaboration with Hitachi Vantara. This collaboration brings an end-to-end customer experience – consulting, system integration and AWS-based solutions – to industrial customers. Our shared customers can now reduce energy costs, detect and fix equipment issues faster, spot inefficiencies in manufacturing lines more accurately, and improve product quality and production output," said Doug Yeum, head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "I look forward to continue working with Hitachi Vantara to solve complex business problems for our shared customers in the industrial space leveraging innovative IoT, machine learning and data management solutions."

"Our expanded collaboration with AWS will enable customers to accelerate their Industry 4.0 journey with a highly scalable and agile deployment of our turnkey Lumada Manufacturing Insights solution," said Siddharth Verma, general manager, Global Manufacturing Practice, Hitachi Vantara. "For customers in the manufacturing, transportation, and energy industries, we are digitizing operations to help them modernize their businesses. Combining the industrial IoT capabilities of Lumada with AWS services, we can offer new edge to cloud options to help these clients embrace the future of digital."

For more details on how customers can accelerate success with data-driven applications and technologies, go to https://www.hitachivantara.com/go/aws-cloud/ .

Availability

Lumada Industrial Solutions on AWS cloud infrastructure are available now.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our customers from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each customer, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance customer experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors – Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT – through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitachi-vantara-to-offer-lumada-industrial-solutions-on-aws-accelerating-and-optimizing-business-outcomes-with-iot-and-ai-301169664.html

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara Corporation