G-CON Manufacturing Collaborates with AvantorÂ® to Fast-Track Diagnostic Testing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G-CON Manufacturing, Inc., the global leader in prefabricated flexible cleanroom solutions, announced today a collaboration with Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, to offer fully equipped, mobile lab units to fast-track delivery of diagnostic testing.

The mobile LabPOD can support immediate diagnostic testing, such as that required for COVID-19. The collaboration will help ensure critical at-site testing capability and streamline the diagnostic testing process. Lab operators will have the ability to mobilize their analytical capabilities near collection locations, eliminating lengthy waiting times for results.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that patient access to testing is only one part of the COVID test equation," Maik Jornitz, CEO of G-CON explained. "The other crucial part is testing the sample, and that test has been performed off-site in most cases. With the mobile test lab, we can place the test capabilities at the sampling location and gain speed, which in turn could slow the infection rate, since we will know whether a person tests positive or negative much faster. For the G-CON team, we saw that our mobile platform could support this need and we are grateful for the support of Avantor's team and product portfolio to deliver a fully functional solution."

"Addressing the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is paramount," said Frederic Vanderhaegen, Executive Vice President, Americas and Europe, at Avantor. "Combining our expertise in scientific workflow processes with G-CON's extensive capabilities in fabricating mobile cleanroom and lab solutions is a natural fit to help reinvent diagnostic testing. We are proud to play a critical role in supporting diagnostic testing, as well as in the drug development phases of research, clinical trials and the production of approved therapies and vaccines. This collaboration is another example of how Avantor sets science in motion to create a better world."

Avantor has provided the overall guidance for the scientific station design within the mobile lab, including technical expertise for processes and configuration, and will outfit the entire lab with equipment and supplies to accurately test samples. Avantor will also provide the products used during diagnostic testing.

In addition to being used for at-site COVID-19 diagnostic testing locations, Mobile Test LabPODs can be used and reconfigured for multipurpose testing capabilities, including microbial and analytical evaluations, as well as training purposes.

About G-CON Manufacturing

G-CON Manufacturing designs, builds and installs prefabricated G-CON POD® cleanrooms. G-CON's POD® portfolio provides cleanrooms in a number of dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. G-CON POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom structures in scalability, mobility and the possibility of repurposing the PODs® once the production process reaches its lifecycle end. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

