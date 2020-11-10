Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys Intel Corp, Kimco Realty Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Apache Corp, Nokia Oyj, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

Eden Prairie, MN, based Investment company Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Kimco Realty Corp, General Dynamics Corp, ConocoPhillips, Bank of America Corp, sells Apache Corp, Nokia Oyj, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COP, INGR, TSM, DOW, EW, NOC,

COP, INGR, TSM, DOW, EW, NOC, Added Positions: INTC, KIM, GD, BAC, TRV, BMY, VZ, CVX, CTVA, PFE, CMCSA, MDT, PNC, CSCO, PEP, DVN, BRK.B, AMGN, BK, MRK, REGN, GOLD, WFC, PSX,

INTC, KIM, GD, BAC, TRV, BMY, VZ, CVX, CTVA, PFE, CMCSA, MDT, PNC, CSCO, PEP, DVN, BRK.B, AMGN, BK, MRK, REGN, GOLD, WFC, PSX, Reduced Positions: APA, NOK, ALSN, AAPL, MSFT, BIIB, THO, NVT, CMI, WSM, ALV, C, GOOG, JWN, OSUR, TGT, LOW, XOM, VNE, WY, SRDX, PG, WRB, SLB, TECH, FLS, DISCK, DISCA, ITW, AMAT, NOV, GOOGL,

APA, NOK, ALSN, AAPL, MSFT, BIIB, THO, NVT, CMI, WSM, ALV, C, GOOG, JWN, OSUR, TGT, LOW, XOM, VNE, WY, SRDX, PG, WRB, SLB, TECH, FLS, DISCK, DISCA, ITW, AMAT, NOV, GOOGL, Sold Out: BEN, RDS.B, CBOE, RDS.A, ABBV,

For the details of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murphy+pohlad+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,706 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91% Target Corp (TGT) - 49,949 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,789 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 61,942 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,736 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,111 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $52.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,664 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 645 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 68.80%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 107,805 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 96.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 166,550 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 99.02%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $150.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,165 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 105,054 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 87.89%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,698 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $243.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,715 shares as of .

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $19.27 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $21.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.