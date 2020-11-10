  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Phreesia Recognized for Highest Overall Performance in New KLAS Report on Patient Intake Management Solutions

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:PHR -3.73%

Phreesia is honored to be recognized by the research and insights firm KLAS as the patient intake management solution with the highest overall score and the highest COVID-19 response rating in a new report entitled, “Patient Intake Management 2020: Helping Clinics Keep Their Doors Open During COVID-19.”

“KLAS is a deeply respected organization whose reports are the industry standard and we’re thrilled that they’ve recognized us as top performer, especially since their ratings are based on the first-hand perspectives of our clients,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “This latest report from KLAS affirms the value of patient intake management and demonstrates why it is such an important part of the care continuum, particularly throughout the pandemic.”

After launching the Patient Intake Management Category in June 2018, KLAS named Phreesia the top-ranked vendor in its annual Best in KLAS reports for both 2019 and 2020.

Of the 10 vendors evaluated for the new report, Phreesia had the broadest, deepest adoption of its various functionalities, such as preregistration, eCashiering, clinical screenings, payments, and eligibility and benefits.

The report included the following insights:

  • Phreesia was the only vendor that exceeded KLAS’ “market average” rating in all six key performance metrics: patient experience, office efficiency, preregistration, patient payment collection, patient history and patient insurance
  • Phreesia received high performance scores across a wide range of customer experience metrics, including proactive service, quality of implementation, ease of use and overall product quality
  • Phreesia received the highest rating of any patient intake management solution for vendor support of customers through COVID-19
  • 100% of Phreesia clients surveyed indicated they would buy the product again
  • 98% of Phreesia clients surveyed indicated Phreesia was a part of their long-term plans

The report also illustrated how patient intake management has continually evolved over time from core functions, such as registration, patient payments and insurance verification, to other key features, such as clinical screenings and risk assessments. In addition, the report highlighted how patient intake management solutions have played a critical role in supporting medical practices and health systems’ response to the pandemic, including by screening for COVID-19 risk factors and facilitating contactless check-in workflows that keep patients and staff safe.

“Phreesia is committed to supporting our clients in their COVID-19 response and providing them with the tools to keep their patients and staff safe during the intake process,” said Indig. “We’re pleased to see this latest report from KLAS reflect the strength of that commitment and the value of our entire platform.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005975/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)