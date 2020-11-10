  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
James Li
Articles (1371)

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks With Strong Margin Growth

Episode 1 of World Travels Series aimed at finding margin growth companies

November 10, 2020 | About: TSX:RCI.B +2.96% TSX:ADW.A +0.28% TSX:GIB.A +5.87% RCI +4.02% GBL +4.61% BRK.A +3.75% BRK.B +3.15%

According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, three margin growth stocks that are undervalued as of Monday based on the GF Value line are Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B), Andrew Peller Ltd. (TSX:ADW.A) and CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A).

Margin Growth Screen recap

The "Margin Growth Screen" applies key criteria from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s investing strategy, including predictable revenue and earnings growth and positive operating margin growth. The following video illustrates the application of our Margin Growth Screen to the Canadian region.

Rogers Communications

Toronto-based Rogers provides cable and wireless services to individuals and households across Canada. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 85% of global competitors.

095321be6b52bad68cf8e0b8b8d81778.png

Shares of Rogers traded around 57 Canadian dollars ($43.75) on Monday, showing that the stock is undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of approximately 0.93.

df564e061319a74cd05ca17eb0b73bb1.png

Gurus with holdings in Rogers' U.S.-based shares (NYSE:RCI) include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

878afd1d01e73460c6978bfe38e1c56b.png

Andrew Peller

Shares of Andrew Peller traded around CA$10.76, showing that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.79.

4b039ea1d52f7e2835f900c436ec615e.png

GuruFocus ranks the Ontario-based wine producer's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6.10% per year on average over the past five years and is now near a 10-year high of 12.26%.

0a438b1cf07a7e1dd41d15e3c5a571d8.png

CGI

Shares of CGI traded around CA$90.59 Canadian dollars on Nov. 9, showing that they are undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of approximately 0.9.

91262cc8b8c5586fcfff1a6813695297.png

GuruFocus ranks the Montreal-based information technology services provider's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.4% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

d0226be359b28b963e2cc03d0da04894.png

Disclosure: The author has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The stocks discussed in this article reflect price valuations as of Nov. 9 and thus do not reflect any price changes from Nov. 10.

Read more here:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Comments

