Seidman Lawrence B Buys Kearny Financial Corp, Valley National Bancorp, Sells MSB Financial Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: KRNY +2.75% VLY +5.09% MSBF +0%

Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company Seidman Lawrence B (Current Portfolio) buys Kearny Financial Corp, Valley National Bancorp, sells MSB Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seidman Lawrence B. As of 2020Q3, Seidman Lawrence B owns 25 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B
  1. Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) - 700,773 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) - 705,782 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio.
  3. Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) - 781,477 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  4. Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) - 462,325 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY) - 631,342 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY)

Seidman Lawrence B initiated holding in Kearny Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $8.21, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 631,342 shares as of .

New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Seidman Lawrence B initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 97,665 shares as of .

Sold Out: MSB Financial Corp (MSBF)

Seidman Lawrence B sold out a holding in MSB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.96.



