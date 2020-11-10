Seidman Lawrence B Buys Kearny Financial Corp, Valley National Bancorp, Sells MSB Financial Corp

Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company Seidman Lawrence B (Current Portfolio) buys Kearny Financial Corp, Valley National Bancorp, sells MSB Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seidman Lawrence B. As of 2020Q3, Seidman Lawrence B owns 25 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KRNY, VLY,

KRNY, VLY, Added Positions: RMBI,

RMBI, Reduced Positions: CARE,

CARE, Sold Out: MSBF,

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) - 700,773 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) - 705,782 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) - 781,477 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) - 462,325 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY) - 631,342 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Seidman Lawrence B initiated holding in Kearny Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $8.21, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 631,342 shares as of .

Seidman Lawrence B initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 97,665 shares as of .

Seidman Lawrence B sold out a holding in MSB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.96.