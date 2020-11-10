American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, AbbVie Inc

Investment company American Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, ViacomCBS Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Alteryx Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, American Financial Advisors, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $599 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 173,810 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 165,620 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 174,831 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 192,739 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 353,974 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of .

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of .

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $140.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of .

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of .

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 96.90%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of .

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 67.02%. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,922 shares as of .

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.