Articles 

American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, AbbVie Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: TSLA -2.59% AMRN -1.91% VIAC +3.51% RCL -2.25% PG +1.65% SCHB -0.04% UPS +0.93% AYX -4.61% ABBV +3.94%

Investment company American Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, ViacomCBS Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells Alteryx Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, American Financial Advisors, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $599 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 173,810 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 165,620 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 174,831 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  4. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 192,739 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  5. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 353,974 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of .

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of .

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $140.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB)

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 96.90%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of .

Added: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 67.02%. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,922 shares as of .

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

Comments

