Switch to Participate in the MoffettNathanson 5G Virtual Summit

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) today announced that Bill Kleyman, EVP of Digital Solutions, will speak on a panel regarding Edge Computing at the MoffettNathanson 5G Summit on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:50am Eastern Time. The panel is titled "Show Me The Money: 5G and Multi-Access Edge Computing", and will be moderated by MoffettNathanson's Communications Infrastructure analyst, Nick Del Deo. Other panelists include representatives from Akamai, DataBank, and Vapor IO.

The live webcast will be accessible for registered conference attendees. To register for the virtual conference, investors should contact their MoffettNathanson LLC sales representative or request access via email at [email protected]. A replay of the webcast will be available to MoffettNathanson clients for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT Switch

Switch, Inc (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent global leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

