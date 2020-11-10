  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

AmBase Reports Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

November 10, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ABCP +0% OTCPK:ABCP +0%

PR Newswire

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmBase Corporation ("AmBase" or the "Company") (OTC: ABCP) announced today a net loss of $1,463,000 or $0.04 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a net loss of $3,845,000 or $0.09 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of $1,025,000 or $0.03 per share and a net loss of $4,032,000 or $0.10 per share, respectively.

Statements made in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends" and variations of such words and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, include, but are not limited to those set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the AmBase Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A more complete discussion of the Company's annual results and the Company's affairs is included in AmBase Corporation's Annual Report on 10-K for the annual period December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.










AmBase Corporation

Summary Results

(in thousands, except per share data)
























Three Months

Nine Months






2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating expenses



$ 1,494

$ 1,035

$ 3,880

$ 4,090

Operating loss




(1,494)

(1,035)

(3,880)

(4,090)

Interest income




1

10

7

29

Income (loss) before income taxes


(1,493)

(1,025)

(3,873)

(4,061)

Income tax expense (benefit)


(30)

-

(28)

(29)

Net income (loss)



(1,463)

(1,025)

(3,845)

(4,032)










Net income (loss) per common share - basic

$ (0.04)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.10)










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

40,738

40,738

40,738

40,738

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambase-reports-results-for-the-third-quarter-and-nine-months-ended-september-30-2020-301170331.html

SOURCE AmBase Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)