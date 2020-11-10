Hill Winds Capital LP Buys Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, VEREIT Inc, Sells Boston Properties Inc, Public Storage, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

Investment company Hill Winds Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, VEREIT Inc, Agree Realty Corp, EastGroup Properties Inc, sells Boston Properties Inc, Public Storage, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill Winds Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Hill Winds Capital LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Agree Realty Corp (ADC) - 145,500 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.85% EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 70,000 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.22% Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) - 300,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. New Position VEREIT Inc (VER) - 1,275,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.33% CubeSmart (CUBE) - 225,000 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.16%

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.53 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in PACER FDS TR. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $37.76, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 123.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.3 and $69.81, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 145,500 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $137, with an estimated average price of $129.06. The stock is now traded at around $140.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 108.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 501,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc by 97.87%. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $13.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of .

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.43.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $5.21.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Urban Edge Properties. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.68.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21.