Oconee Financial Corporation (OSBK) Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2020, was $516,483 or $0.58 per common share. This compares to $629,863 or $0.71 per common share for the third quarter of 2019 and $889,370 or $0.99 per common share for the second quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2020's results included $487,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the third quarter of 2019 and $187,500 for the second quarter of 2020.

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2020 was $1,555,195 or $1.73 per common share. This compares to $1,822,985 or $2.03 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year. This represents a decrease of 14.7% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Total assets as of September 30, 2020, were $469.4 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Total loans were $326.1 million and deposits were $391.2 million as of September 30, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, total loans have increased 31.1% and total deposits have increased 8.2% versus December 31, 2019.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "while third quarter 2020's earnings showed a decline over the third quarter of 2019, this was the result of additional loan loss provisioning in the third quarter. This move, along with the successful completion of a $10 million subordinated debt capital raise in August, both serve to further strengthen our balance sheet."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















9/30/2020

12/31/2019







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 61,243,175

$ 38,099,324



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 56,632,642

99,228,506



Other investment 359,600

314,900



Mortgage loans held for sale 9,916,992

1,572,800



Loans, less allowance for loan











losses 326,077,498

248,771,230



Premises and equipment 4,257,940

4,294,867



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 10,865,826

7,239,812





Total Assets $ 469,353,672

$ 399,521,439













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 391,183,960

$ 361,522,574



Repurchase agreements --

--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,783,216







Dividends payable --

--



Other borrowings 28,552,722

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,408,448

2,331,769





Total Liabilities 431,928,346

363,854,343















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,792,750

1,793,760



Restricted Stock (36,745)

(36,745)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,122,790

4,139,146



Retained earnings 30,517,383

29,501,154



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 1,029,150

269,781





Total Stockholder's Equity 37,425,327

35,667,096



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 469,353,672

$ 399,521,439

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD

















9/30/2020

9/30/2019





(Unaudited)



Interest Income:





Loans $ 3,820,044

$ 3,231,071 Securities available for sale









State, County & Municipal 82,218

96,282



Treasuries & Agencies 168,215

285,207



Corporate 12,531





Federal funds sold & other 19,813

82,050

Total Interest Income 4,102,822

3,694,609











Interest Expense:







Deposits 338,078

403,897

Other 117,597

1,272

Total Interest Expense 455,675

405,169















Net interest income 3,647,147

3,289,440











Provision for loan losses 487,500

142,500











Net income after provision for loan loss 3,159,647

3,146,940











Noninterest income





Service charge on deposit accounts 109,566

156,199

Gain on Sale of Assets (4,864)

--

Securities gains (losses), net 18,866

(3,119)

Mortgage banking income 627,119

152,128

SBA loan related income 279,804

215,077

Commissions on investment sales 147,232

99,115

Other 310,801

299,555

Total noninterest income 1,488,524

918,955











Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits 2,593,803

2,113,003

Occupancy 306,541

332,058

Other operating 1,139,494

838,223

Total noninterest expense 4,039,838

3,283,284













Income before provision for income tax 608,333

782,612











Provision for income taxes 91,850

152,749















Net Income $ 516,483

$ 629,863















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 895,237

$ 899,051



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 895,401

899,778



QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.58

$ 0.71

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD









9/30/2020

9/30/2019

(Unaudited)



Interest Income:







Loans $ 10,885,055

$ 9,159,963 Securities available for sale









State, County & Municipal 257,010

360,818



Treasuries & Agencies 665,164

963,299



Corporate 13,406





Federal funds sold & other 180,068

230,291 Total Interest Income 12,000,704

10,714,370







Interest Expense:







Deposits 1,310,370

1,047,738

Other 135,793

10,813

Total Interest Expense 1,446,163

1,058,551











Net interest income 10,554,541

9,655,819







Provision for loan losses 862,500

427,500







Net income after provision for loan loss 9,692,041

9,228,319







Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 339,613

444,634

Gain on Sale of Assets (18,155)

--

Securities gains (losses), net 182,860

6,507

Mortgage banking income 1,250,518

323,360

SBA loan related income 589,352

804,777

Commissions on investment sales 430,521

386,363

Other 920,082

943,599

Total noninterest income 3,694,791

2,909,240











Noninterest expense





Salaries and employee benefits 7,491,765

6,314,993

Occupancy 899,999

978,378

Other operating 3,097,216

2,593,485

Total noninterest expense 11,488,980

9,886,856













Income before provision for income tax 1,897,852

2,250,703











Provision for income taxes 342,657

427,718















Net Income $ 1,555,195

$ 1,822,985















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 895,237

$ 899,051



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 895,401

899,778



YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.73

$ 2.03

