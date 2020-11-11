Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. Buys VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, FLEXSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WORLD FD, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, FLEXSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHYG, TSLA, QCOM, NKE,

SHYG, TSLA, QCOM, NKE, Added Positions: MGC, MUB, BIV, EMB, VGIT, EMLC, PZA, SCHV, VOO, SCHF, AGG, CMF, AAPL, AOM, BWZ, SCHE, IGHG, HYMB, SHY, INTC,

MGC, MUB, BIV, EMB, VGIT, EMLC, PZA, SCHV, VOO, SCHF, AGG, CMF, AAPL, AOM, BWZ, SCHE, IGHG, HYMB, SHY, INTC, Reduced Positions: IWR, MRNA, SCHG, IWF, MYL, IWM, JPM, IWD, WMT, GOOGL, VZ, HAL, VST, IWV, MMM, GH, LQD, CEQP, EEM, INO, MSFT, V, GE, FCAU, PANW, PG, AMZN, CMCSA, CVX, RAMP, BE, ALK, AXP, SRPT, SIVB, CRM, GOOG, IDV, BPMC,

IWR, MRNA, SCHG, IWF, MYL, IWM, JPM, IWD, WMT, GOOGL, VZ, HAL, VST, IWV, MMM, GH, LQD, CEQP, EEM, INO, MSFT, V, GE, FCAU, PANW, PG, AMZN, CMCSA, CVX, RAMP, BE, ALK, AXP, SRPT, SIVB, CRM, GOOG, IDV, BPMC, Sold Out: SCHM, TDTT, SCHH, ETFC, SRE, BRK.B, SPY, TOT, JD, USX, DXC, VET,

For the details of SUMMIT WEALTH & RETIREMENT PLANNING, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+wealth+%26+retirement+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 214,084 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 216,925 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGC) - 165,530 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 259.00% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 91,596 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.68% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 198,056 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,664 shares as of .

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 604 shares as of .

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of .

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,957 shares as of .

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 259.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $125.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 165,530 shares as of .

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 91,596 shares as of .

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,552 shares as of .

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,386 shares as of .

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.93, with an estimated average price of $25.67.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $36.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.