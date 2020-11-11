  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
CEVA's High-Performance DSP Solution to Power Renesas' Next-Generation Automotive SoC

November 11, 2020

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that Renesas has licensed a new, high-performance CEVA DSP to power its next-generation automotive System-on-Chip (SoC).

"We are honored that Renesas, a world leading automotive semiconductor supplier, has selected our leading-edge DSP solution for its next-generation automotive SoC," said Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA. "Automotive manufacturers are continually adopting more cameras, radars and other sensors throughout the car to ensure a safer and more automated driving experience. Our leading-edge DSPs along with our software framework and stringent safety support are set to play a pivotal role in deploying these complex systems."

"In active safety and self-driving applications, DSP processing is a key IP for processing and segmenting sensor data generated by sensors on vehicles," said Naoki Yoshida, Vice President of the Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas. "CEVA's automotive DSP solution helps us achieve the underlying processing capabilities required for the technological advances of our next-generation automotive SoC customers."

CEVA's DSP-based solutions for the automotive market target the most demanding sensor processing and AI workloads associated with automated driving and electrification. The NeuPro-S and SensPro products have been licensed by multiple automotive semiconductors and OEMs to power a variety of intelligent processors ranging from ADAS systems (Imaging, Driver Monitoring Systems, Intelligent Cameras, Radar, V2X Communications) battery management, and powertrain platforms. For automotive infotainment and in-cabin sensing, CEVA offers a range of sound, vision and sensor fusion hardware and software solutions that enhance the user experience and safety of occupants. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/automotive.

About CEVA, Inc.
CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cevas-high-performance-dsp-solution-to-power-renesas-next-generation-automotive-soc-301170658.html

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.


Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

