RingLogix Deploys Ribbon Session Border Controller to Secure and Optimize its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Offer

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced RingLogix, a provider of white label Voice Over IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) offerings, has deployed Ribbon's market-leading Session Border Controller Software Edition Lite (SBC SWe Lite) to secure and optimize RingLogix's Microsoft Direct Routing solution.

RingLogix has integrated the SBC SWe Lite with its core platform to provide its customers and partners with the ability to activate and auto-provision Microsoft Direct Routing and Microsoft Phone System under their own brand. The Ribbon SBC SWe Lite delivers a Microsoft-certified and market-tested solution that ensures secure and reliable interconnect between the RingLogix and Microsoft clouds.

"In addition to the SBC SWe Lite being Microsoft-certified, we selected Ribbon because of their reputation as a leading provider of SBCs and the fact that their security solutions are already deployed and trusted in many of the largest communications networks in the world," said Albert Diaz, CEO of RingLogix. "We were able to easily integrate the Ribbon SBC SWe Lite into our service framework, enabling us to offer single-click, zero-touch SIP Trunk provisioning to our Microsoft Teams Direct Routing customers."

"The RingLogix deployment of our SBC SWe Lite demonstrates how a service provider can integrate Ribbon products into their network and create innovative solutions for their customers," said Tony Scarfo, EVP and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit for Ribbon. "Ribbon secures the connection and simplifies interoperability with Microsoft Teams while RingLogix adds tools that make it easy for their partners to buy, deploy and manage SIP Trunks for Microsoft Teams customers."

Scarfo added, "This deployment is also another great example of how we continue to find new and innovative ways to support service providers as they look for ways to help businesses adopt Microsoft Teams for calling. We think RingLogix's automated provisioning solution is a compelling example of how Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solutions should work for every business."

Microsoft Phone System provides PBX-type calling services for Microsoft Teams users, allowing them to make and receive calls from colleagues, customers and business partners around the globe from their Teams client. Ribbon's Microsoft-certified SBCs assure secure, high-quality voice services for SIP Trunks connected to Teams via Microsoft Direct Routing. Ribbon's SBC SWe Lite seamlessly supports thousands of concurrent Direct Routing sessions per instance, making it an extremely cost-effective way to deliver SIP Trunks to Microsoft Teams deployments.

About RingLogix

RingLogix helps Managed Service Providers and Channel Partners build revenue and customer stickiness with white label VoIP and UCaaS services. The solution offers partners a single pane of glass where they can quote, activate, manage, support and bill for any service under their own brand. Partners have complete control of the experience, from pricing to installation, with top tier support and profits margins that are 3 to 4 times larger than most commissions. For more information visit ringlogix.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq:RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

