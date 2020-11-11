Size-Inclusive Fashion Line From Revered Designer Jason Wu To Launch At QVC®

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC, the long-time pioneer in size-inclusive fashion, accessories, and footwear that represent all bodies, announced today that it is collaborating with leading global and award-winning fashion designer Jason Wu. The J Jason Wu line, which will feature all items in sizes 5X – XXS (32-0), launches on November 11 at QVC.com and the QVC apps. Wu, who will make his first-ever live QVC appearance on November 13 at 9pm, will share the inspiration for his collection and give viewers and fans an inside look at how it all came together with QVC.

"We are ecstatic to have Jason Wu and his first full collection, J Jason Wu, launch exclusively at QVC," said Rachel Ungaro, Vice President/General Merchandise Manager of Apparel for QVC and HSN. "Jason understands how to dress and style women of all sizes; his aesthetic aligns with our goal of celebrating all body-types through chic and affordable fashion for everybody."

The J Jason Wu line features classics from Jason's award-winning and creative design perspective. From the modern and sophisticated mix-and-match staples such as suiting, sweaters, and blouses, to fun everyday jumpsuits and dresses, Wu created his QVC line with an elevated approach to fashion and style. True to the Wu DNA, custom prints and unique fabric development are signatures in this collection.

"I love creating clothes for women who are not only confident but fiercely powerful and truly know who they are and what they stand for," says Jason Wu. "This, with QVC, is the perfect opportunity to share my designs with women everywhere and celebrate all body types, shapes, and sizes."

Since 2007, Jason Wu has been known has been creating clothes that make women feel powerful and feminine and has embraced inclusive sizing throughout his career. Merging classic American sportswear essentials with a sophisticated couture sensibility, Jason is now bringing his talents to QVC, introducing elevated, everyday pieces in his new collection.

For more than 30 years, QVC has offered sizing from XXS to 3X and has committed to providing all apparel to include 5X, as well as inseams of regular, tall, or petite. Additionally, QVC offers the same pricing regardless of size.

J Jason Wu will be available on QVC.com beginning November 11, with prices ranging from $44 to $120. Jason will appear on QVC via skype from his New York City studio on November 13. To learn more about J Jason Wu, visit QVC.com or any of the QVC apps.

About QVC®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa. and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes and on multiple websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being #1 in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

About Jason Wu

Jason Wu is a leading New York-based fashion designer. The Jason Wu brand stands for American luxury with a sense of sophistication, glamour and refinement. Jason's meticulous approach to design and impeccable attention to detail is applied to everything he creates and has established him as one of his generation's most talented fashion designers in just over ten years. Jason debuted his namesake company in 2007 and currently offers the signature Jason Wu Collection along with the Jason Wu contemporary line. He is dedicated to making clothes that are beautifully crafted from the inside out with a focus modern luxury and effortless elegance. Jason has received numerous awards, including the Swarovski Award for Womenswear in 2010, The Fashion Group International Fashion Star Award in 2015, and the 2016 Canadian International Designer of the Year.

