Poly Recognized by Nemertes as Top Provider in Video Conferencing Systems

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT) today was recognized by Nemertes as winner of the 2020 Pilothouse Award for Room Video Conferencing Systems.

The Nemertes' PilotHouse awards are based on a matrix which combines customer sentiment ratings with an analysis of which technology, products, and services organizations choose to use. Nemertes surveyed insights and metrics from over 500 enterprise organizations worldwide who use communications and collaboration products.

Poly was the only room video conferencing system provider in Nemertes' annual Visual Communications and Collaboration 2020-21 Study to achieve both an above average customer sentiment score (3.22 out of 4) as well high customer success rating.

Nemertes surveyed insights and metrics from over 500 enterprise organizations worldwide who use communications and collaboration products. "Each year, IT and C-level executives participating in our study rate their providers in a number of categories, including product and solutions, features and functions, as well as customer service and support. They also share insights into business benefits and monetary savings associated with their investments," said Irwin Lazar, Vice President and Service Director, Nemertes. "This year, not only did Poly's customers highly rate its product performance, features, innovation, and support, but Poly deployments were closely associated with quantifiable improvements in productivity, cost savings, and revenue gains."

Nemertes interviewed and surveyed IT decision makers and executives within organizations around the globe, with headquarters spanning 12 countries, and the firm gathered data on adoption, costs, and business success for video conferencing services and endpoints. Data was also gathered around technologies related to streaming, digital white boards, video application development, and mobile UC applications. According to the study, more than 72 percent of organizations have bought, or plan to buy room-based video conferencing systems, and 35 percent are increasing the number of meeting rooms and spaces that are equipped for video conferencing.

"We're excited to see how our customers are adopting and integrating video endpoints into their hybrid working environments — within the home office and throughout the traditional office space, this year," Carl Wiese, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for Poly, "It's an honor for Poly to be recognized as a leader in such a transformative year. As video continues to play a critical role in our lives going forward, Poly will continue to deliver a best in class audio and video experience."

Poly secured the top spot thanks to high marks for sentiment and overall business success and was recognized specifically for achieving the highest scores in video conferencing products, product features, and audio and video quality.

Poly also ranked highest in the survey of all competitors in terms of reported business improvements. Study participants reported the following benefits, on average, for their video investments:

$240,400 in annual savings from eliminating redundant platforms, moving to cloud-based services, reducing or eliminating travel, and supporting work-from-home

from eliminating redundant platforms, moving to cloud-based services, reducing or eliminating travel, and supporting work-from-home $399,188 in annual revenue gain from using video to improve sales and customer service

from using video to improve sales and customer service 23.8% productivity improvement from shorter and fewer meetings and improving processes

To learn more about this study, please visit: https://nemertes.com/digital-workplace/

Nemertes Visual Communications and Collaboration 2020-21 Study

Nemertes conducted its Visual Communications and Collaboration 2020-21 research study from April through May of 2020. The analyst firm interviewed and surveyed 528 IT leaders and C-level executives from organizations with headquarters in 12 countries. The study gathered data on adoption, costs, and business success for video conferencing services and endpoints as well as related technologies including streaming, digital white boards, video application development, and mobile UC applications.

Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, Nemertes has provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. https://nemertes.com/

About Poly

Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Poly is one of the global industry leaders offering headsets, video and audio conferencing, desk phones, analytics and services. For more information visit www.Poly.com .

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

