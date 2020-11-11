Elastic Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences

[url="]Elastic+Observability+features+and+updates[/url]











“With so much of our lives moving online – from work, to school, to even our social lives – it is vital that organizations have a comprehensive view of the digital experiences of their end users,” said Tanya Bragin, vice president, product management, Elastic. “The new user experience monitoring and expanded synthetic capabilities in Elastic Observability help our customers track how their end users are experiencing their digital service, arming them with the data to prioritize optimizations with the biggest impact on the business. We are introducing both of these market-leading features in our free and open distribution tier, making it easy for developers to adopt into their workflows.”







[url="]Elastic[/url] (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the [url="]Elastic+Stack[/url], today announced expanded [url="]Elastic+Observability[/url] features including user experience monitoring and synthetics to give developers new tools to test, measure, and optimize end-user digital experiences.With the launch of a new dedicated User Experience app in Kibana, Elastic users can get a better view and understanding of how end users experience their websites. According to a recent [url="]McKinsey+Digital+article[/url], organizations that use technology to revamp the customer experience can carve out significant differentiation — increasing customer satisfaction by 15 to 20%, reducing cost to serve by 20 to 40%, and boosting conversion rates and growth by 20%.The new User Experience app provides expanded insight into well-known performance metrics like paint time, long task duration, and total blocking time. In addition, Elastic users can leverage the new user experience monitoring feature to review Core Web Vitals to help website developers interpret digital experience signals.In addition, Elastic users can now leverage a dev preview release of synthetic monitoring with multistep journey tests in Elastic Uptime. This new feature enables customers to simulate complex user flows, measure performance, and optimize new interaction paths without impact to a website’s end users.Elastic Observability customers benefit from continued updates to features that use machine learning to automate or improve common observability workflows. With this launch, customers can leverage turnkey anomaly detection for infrastructure health monitoring, making it easy to detect common infrastructure issues across thousands of resources.For more information read the blog about the newMcKinsey Digital, “Service industries can fuel growth by making digital customer experiences a priority”, [url="]Ralph+Breuer[/url], [url="]Harald+Fanderl[/url], Markus Hedwig, and Marcel Meuer, April 30, 2020Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the [url="]NYSE[/url] under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at [url="]elastic.co[/url].and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005800/en/