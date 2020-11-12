Redfin Survey: 1 in 4 Americans Want to Live Somewhere Else Due to Their Local Government's Pandemic Response

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Twenty-six percent of Americans said their local government's response to the coronavirus pandemic has made them want to move away from where they currently live or change where they want to move to, according to a new survey from Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Twenty-one percent of respondents to the October survey said their local governments' pandemic response has made them like where they live more.

"2020 has made Americans realize just how much power their local governments have over their way of life," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "If residents of a certain area feel their local rules are too lax or too strict, they may want to move somewhere where the local leadership is more in line with their personal beliefs. And the rise in remote work means some people can move to a different city or state without changing jobs, removing what's usually a major barrier to relocation. Americans moving to areas more aligned with their political views could make certain counties and states more liberal or more conservative."

Forty-two percent of respondents would be hesitant to move to an area where most people have political views different from their own, up from 32% in June. And 24% would want to move to a different state if the Supreme Court were to increase states' rights with respect to health care, gun laws, etc.

Broken down by political affiliation, 32% of Trump voters said their local government's response to the coronavirus pandemic has made them want to move away from where they currently live or change where they want to move to. That's compared with 23% of Biden voters.

School shutdowns are also impacting where people want to live. Nineteen percent of survey respondents said school shutdowns have made them want to move away from where they currently live or change where they want to move to. Seventeen percent of respondents say school shutdowns have made them like where they live more.

Most Americans don't want to move to a big city

Fifty-three percent of Americans are uncomfortable with the idea of moving to a big city, up from 39% before the pandemic, according to the same survey. On the flip side, 25% of respondents are comfortable with the idea of moving to a big city, down from 36% pre-pandemic.

"I've seen a lot of folks moving to Albuquerque and its surrounding areas from big coastal cities since the start of the pandemic because they no longer want to live in crowded, dense places," said Albuquerque Redfin agent Jimmy Martinez. "People who are relocating—mostly remote workers—are looking for big houses with a lot of outdoor space, relatively low cost of living, a laid-back vibe and outdoor recreation. The suburbs are particularly popular because buyers can find a larger lot to create their own private oasis. Housing prices are climbing to record highs, supply is incredibly low and most homes up for sale are receiving multiple offers."

To read the full report, including graphs and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/local-pandemic-response-americans-move .

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage search site, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate . We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers over $800 million and we've helped them buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected] . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-survey-1-in-4-americans-want-to-live-somewhere-else-due-to-their-local-governments-pandemic-response-301171943.html

SOURCE Redfin