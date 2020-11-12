Grifols partners with TRC Healthcare to streamline intravenous compounding education

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P, NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in the development of plasma-derived therapies and provider of technologies and services for hospitals, clinics and compounding centers, today announced a partnership with TRC Healthcare, the creator of Pharmacist's Letter and Pharmacy Technician's Letter, to support pharmacy leaders with ongoing sterile and nonsterile education.

The companies will integrate Grifols PharmacyKeeper, the No. 1 ranked Category Leader in Intravenous (IV) Workflow Management according to KLAS1 , with market-leading clinical education tools and content from TRC Healthcare.

Between the dozens of new medications approved and thousands of clinical study results published each year, it can be challenging to keep pharmacists current on new drugs, high-risk medications and regulatory requirements. PharmacyKeeper and TRC Healthcare look to enhance the quality of patient care and patient safety by delivering clinical education resources and objective recommendations on the latest clinical findings through PharmacyKeeper's training software system, thus managing pharmacy competencies, certifications and training all in one place.

"We are proud to partner with TRC Healthcare, the No. 1 trusted source for continuing education across the continuum of care," said Jason Kilgour, President of Commercial Operations North America, Grifols. "Our collaboration will help support pharmacists and technicians by integrating our industry-leading IV Workflow Management software to provide the optimal end-user experience and improve patient safety."

The partnership to offer high quality and impactful education in support of IV room staff complements and reinforces Grifols' leadership in designing and building IV rooms, as well as supporting the highest quality IV preparations with KLAS Category Leading IV Workflow Management, including KIRO® automation.

"Having role-specific recommendations from TRC's Pharmacist's Letter and Pharmacy Technician's Letter embedded directly into PharmacyKeeper reduces workflow interruptions, allowing pharmacists and technicians to seamlessly access relevant IV-specific drug information, guidance and continuing education, including important emerging updates for USP <795>, <797>, and <800>," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare.

About PharmacyKeeper

As one of several customizable, subscription, web- and mobile-based applications within the PharmacyKeeper solution, PharmacyKeeper Verification is a photo-based, medication workflow system that increases staff efficiency, patient safety and ensures compliance with compounding regulations. PharmacyKeeper is a strategic part of inclusiv®, the Grifols comprehensive IV compounding portfolio of integrated technology, software, and service solutions dedicated to advancing quality and safety in pharmacy operations.

For more information on the growing Grifols inclusiv compounding portfolio, visit www.grifolsinclusiv.com.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2019, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was 8.5 billion euros. The company also generated 148,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

About TRC Healthcare

TRC, the creator of Pharmacist's Letter and Pharmacy Technician's Letter, is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs and tutorials on its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 400 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased and timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

For more information on TRC Healthcare, please visit www.trchealthcare.com .

