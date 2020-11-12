  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

TransUnion Ranked "Best in Class" Among 26 Vendors in 2020 Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard

November 12, 2020 | About: TRU -1.26%

Javelin Strategy & Research evaluates TransUnion’s flagship enterprise fraud prevention solution, IDVision® with iovation®

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that it ranked Best in Class among 26 vendors evaluated on the Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard by research and advisory firm, Javelin Strategy & Research.

“This designation validates our efforts to unite personal and digital data,” said Bala Kumar, vice president of product for TransUnion Global Fraud Solutions. “It is our mission to continue to lead the industry in innovation to help businesses verify consumer identities, reduce the number of challenges consumers experience through more precise results and ultimately convert more transactions while keeping fraud low.”

Javelin evaluated vendors that provide enterprise-wide identity proofing solutions to financial institutions. The scorecard assessed six identity-proofing components – identity validation, identity verification, enrollment, binding, authentication and step-up authentication.

IDVision with iovation offers a comprehensive view of each consumer by linking proprietary data, personal data, device identifiers, and online behaviors. Its advanced insights and global network of reported fraud helps businesses discover anomalies, assess risk, and confidently identify good consumers, resulting in the ability to offer personalized, friction-right experiences.

Learn more about TransUnion being named Best in Class.

About TransUnion (: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

TransUnion Global Fraud Solutions unite both consumer and device identities to detect threats across markets while ensuring friction-right user experiences. The solutions, all part of the IDVision with iovation suite, fuse traditional data science with machine learning to provide businesses unique insights about consumer transactions, safeguarding tens of millions of transactions each day.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.
http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg
TransUnion
E-mail [email protected]
Telephone 312-972-6646


ti?nf=ODA4NTExOSMzODIzMDg2IzIwMDk4NzQ=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)