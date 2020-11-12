Proximus and Technicolor Connected Home Deliver "Pickx" Decoder Integrated with Android P to Consumers in Belgium

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announces that Proximus has begun deployment of the new V7 decoder "Proximus Pickx" -- equipped with the Android P operating system -- to Belgian subscribers, allowing viewers to enter the Proximus Pickx experience and access applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and Disney+. Technicolor Connected Home's expertise and deep industry experience was leveraged to integrate a broad range of functionality into the Android TV set-top box to bring new enhanced services to market quickly and efficiently. The Proximus Pickx decoder opens an enhanced world of applications and features for end users by enabling network service providers (NSPs) to easily and rapidly integrate new applications and services

This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leverage open and innovative technologies for NSPs around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most ingenious companies in the connected home ecosystem.

"The Proximus Pickx decoder is a first in the European connected home landscape. Proximus has moved into the Android Operator Tier enabling new innovative features that create personalized experiences for Proximus subscribers. The new decoder offers a highly curated experience and guides the user through an ever increasing library of content. The Proximus Pickx decoder perfectly blends OTT offers like Netflix and Disney+ with live, replay and on demand content from contracted content providers. This is the latest demonstration of Proximus' commitment to its new brand promise: 'Think Possible,'" says Thierry Demoor, Head of Digital Products & Solution Platforms at Proximus.

Furthermore, to ensure that Proximus' subscribers get the very best TV experiences, Technicolor Connected Home and Proximus selected 3SS' powerful 3READY Android TV solution based on Android TV™ Operator Tier. The industry knowledge and next generation offerings contributed by Technicolor Connected Home and 3SS empower Proximus to make the most of its Android TV deployment delivering engaging, personalized services across content sources.

Technicolor Connected Home and Proximus have teamed up to optimize the search and navigation functions in the V7 decoder leveraging Google voice search. Subscribers can view content in HDR 4K and access their recordings at any time via cloud storage. The solution also addresses the long-term sustainability objectives of Proximus, as the Pickx decoder operates on low power consumption levels.

"We are keen to have an extended partnership with Proximus to enrich the entertainment offer in this market. Android TV offers the flexibility to incorporate new services with a fast time to market enhancing the customer experience for the users. This deep collaboration brings a best-in-class product for the consumer and the expertise gained through the Technicolor leadership in this technology segment," says Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President for the Eurasia Customer Premises Equipment Business Unit at Technicolor Connected Home.

