Cvs Health Corp (CVS) EVP, ENT STRATEGY & DIGITAL Joshua Matthew Flum Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, ENT STRATEGY & DIGITAL of Cvs Health Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joshua Matthew Flum (insider trades) sold 21,460 shares of CVS on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $70 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

CVS Health Corp operates in the healthcare sector. Its primary business is that of operating retail pharmacies. The company has three reportable segments namely Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, and Corporate. CVS Health Corp has a market cap of $90.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.39 with a P/E ratio of 11.48 and P/S ratio of 0.34. The dividend yield of CVS Health Corp stocks is 2.90%. CVS Health Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CVS Health Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with CVS Health Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

