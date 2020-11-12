Bridger Capital Management, Llc Buys Freshpet Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Elbit Systems, Cabot Corp

Investment company Bridger Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Freshpet Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, DocuSign Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Elbit Systems, Cabot Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bridger Capital Management, Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FRPT, ISRG, CTXS, DOCU, ULTA, LRCX, SQ, IWF, SHV, XBI, KO, VIG,

FRPT, ISRG, CTXS, DOCU, ULTA, LRCX, SQ, IWF, SHV, XBI, KO, VIG, Added Positions: CLX, WMT, GOOGL, IQLT, AMZN, TIP, GDX, MSFT, ZTS, PEP, HD, COST, WM, NVDA, CL, COR, PFE,

CLX, WMT, GOOGL, IQLT, AMZN, TIP, GDX, MSFT, ZTS, PEP, HD, COST, WM, NVDA, CL, COR, PFE, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, SHY, VGSH, JNK, AAPL, BA, REGN, CASY, INTC, BAX, ADBE, WK, ORCL, NOC, XLP, LH, XLY, TMO, TXN, DHR,

BRK.B, SHY, VGSH, JNK, AAPL, BA, REGN, CASY, INTC, BAX, ADBE, WK, ORCL, NOC, XLP, LH, XLY, TMO, TXN, DHR, Sold Out: ESLT, CBT, VOO, GSY,

For the details of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridger+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 200,550 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,650 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.11% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 8,675 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 9,971 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 8,912 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $115, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 28,590 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $740.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $115.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 15,440 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $212.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 9,638 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $248.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $418.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,688 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 18,513 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 274.58%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 8,990 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,596 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,590 shares as of .

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $118.35 and $141.96, with an estimated average price of $131.98.

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Corp. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $37.99.

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43.