Bridger Capital Management, Llc Buys Freshpet Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Elbit Systems, Cabot Corp

November 12, 2020 | About: CLX +2.44% WMT +0.17% IQLT -1.39% GDX +0.92% FRPT +0.22% ISRG +0.44% CTXS +0.42% DOCU +1.95% ULTA -2.87% LRCX -1.31% ESL +0%

Investment company Bridger Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Freshpet Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, DocuSign Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Elbit Systems, Cabot Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bridger Capital Management, Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridger+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 200,550 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.7%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,650 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.11%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 8,675 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 9,971 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 8,912 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
New Purchase: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $115, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 28,590 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $740.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,208 shares as of .

New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $115.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 15,440 shares as of .

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $212.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 9,638 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $248.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $418.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,688 shares as of .

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Clorox Co by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 18,513 shares as of .

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 274.58%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 8,990 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IQLT)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,596 shares as of .

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,590 shares as of .

Sold Out: Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $118.35 and $141.96, with an estimated average price of $131.98.

Sold Out: Cabot Corp (CBT)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cabot Corp. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $37.99.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Bridger Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIDGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)