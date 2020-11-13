PureTech to Commence Trading on Nasdaq on November 16, 2020

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced, further to the Company’s announcement on October 28, 2020, that it expects trading of American Depository Shares of the Company (“ADSs”) on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) will commence on Monday, November 16, 2020, under the ticker symbol “PRTC” following Nasdaq’s approval of the ADSs for listing yesterday, November 12, 2020. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). PureTech filed registration statements on Form 20-F and Form F-6 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “U.S. Listing”) that were declared effective yesterday, November 12, 2020.

In addition to the planned U.S. Listing, the Company will maintain its premium listing on the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company’s Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange and be registered with their existing ISIN number GB00BY2Z0H74 and the Company's ticker symbol in the UK will continue to be PRTC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s Founded Entities, is comprised of 24 products and product candidates, including two that have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and European marketing authorization. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company’s unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the commencement of trading of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, and timing related thereto, future prospects, developments, and strategies. The forward looking statements are not historical facts but are based on current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the company only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

