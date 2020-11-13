Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Investment company Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TR LARGE CAP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group. As of 2020Q3, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owns 108 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSV, MINT, EFG, DIS, BNDX, VFC, BAC, BMO, PM, CHW,

IUSV, MINT, EFG, DIS, BNDX, VFC, BAC, BMO, PM, CHW, Added Positions: BND, VHT, BSV, VIG, IVV, NEAR, IEMG, FBND, NVG, IEFA, IJH, IJR, FHLC, AAPL, SCHD, NEA, USMV, IGSB, PFF, MRK, DGRO, IDV, VBR, GIM, WEC, T, ASB, CSCO, HDV, OSK, TM, IYR, FTEC, PFE, VEA, MCD, FPE, RSP, HIX, JPS, RTX,

BND, VHT, BSV, VIG, IVV, NEAR, IEMG, FBND, NVG, IEFA, IJH, IJR, FHLC, AAPL, SCHD, NEA, USMV, IGSB, PFF, MRK, DGRO, IDV, VBR, GIM, WEC, T, ASB, CSCO, HDV, OSK, TM, IYR, FTEC, PFE, VEA, MCD, FPE, RSP, HIX, JPS, RTX, Reduced Positions: VNQ, VYM, IXUS, CHI, WPC, SPY, SDY, XLU, PEAK, IVW, MSFT, DIA, FB, AMZN, VGI, HYT, UTF, PCI, CHY, EFA, ABT, JPC, NVDA, KMB, PGF, HD, GOOGL, XOM, CVX,

VNQ, VYM, IXUS, CHI, WPC, SPY, SDY, XLU, PEAK, IVW, MSFT, DIA, FB, AMZN, VGI, HYT, UTF, PCI, CHY, EFA, ABT, JPC, NVDA, KMB, PGF, HD, GOOGL, XOM, CVX, Sold Out: OHI, AGG, FEX, MFD, ACP,

For the details of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kerntke+otto+mcglone+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 131,262 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 980.35% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 117,113 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 77,662 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 42,267 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.86% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 139,737 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.09 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $58.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 34,091 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 17,887 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $94.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,167 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,906 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,980 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 980.35%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 131,262 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 549.53%. The purchase prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28. The stock is now traded at around $215.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 8,314 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 67.47%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 33,773 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 54.10%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond by 224.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,734 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 90.17%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,755 shares as of .

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $33.37, with an estimated average price of $31.21.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $62.76.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilit. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $7.99.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $10.