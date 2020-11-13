CORRECTING and REPLACING Ivory Celebrates World Kindness Day Through Initiative Aimed at Spreading Positivity

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions in the ninth paragraph.

Ivory partnered with TV personality and mom of three, Catherine (Giudici) Lowe, and the nonprofit organization Cool & Dope's seven-year-old Chief Positivity Creator, Cavanaugh Bell, to support the elderly and make their days brighter with Ivory gentle care packs. In celebration of World Kindness Day, Ivory, known for providing a touch of love and kindness, is focused on spreading positivity with the launch of the brand's Acts of Gentle Kindness initiative.

IVORY CELEBRATES WORLD KINDNESS DAY THROUGH INITIATIVE AIMED AT SPREADING POSITIVITY









As pandemic leaves many older Americans feeling isolated, Ivory teams up with nonprofit organization Cool & Dope, to deliver care packs to seniors







This year has been especially challenging for both older Americans who have experienced isolation from family and friends due to the pandemic. In celebration of World Kindness Day, Ivory, known for providing a touch of love and kindness, is focused on spreading positivity with the launch of the brand’s Acts of Gentle Kindness initiative.







Ivory partnered with TV personality and mom of three, Catherine (Giudici) Lowe, and the nonprofit organization Cool & Dope's seven-year-old Chief Positivity Creator, Cavanaugh Bell, to support the elderly and make their days brighter with Ivory gentle care packs.







Each Ivory gentle care pack contains an assortment of items such as Ivory Gentle Moisturizing Body Wash and Gentle Deodorant, designed to be gentle on skin through pure ingredients users will love and trust; socks and a cozy blanket to help them stay warm this winter, along with puzzles and brain games to add some fun and entertainment.







Families can create their own Ivory gentle care packs by using the following gifts for inspiration:















Personal care products designed to be gentle on all skin types:Ivory’s [url="]moisturizing+body+wash[/url] and Ivory’s [url="]gentle+deodorant[/url]







Fun activities to help pass time: crossword or puzzle books, adult coloring books, or a deck of cards or other small games







Comfort items to help them feel safe and cozy:soft blanket or throw, fuzzy socks or slippers, soft towels or a robe







Special snacks and food for a little treat: homemade baked goods, favorite candy or snacks







Household supplies to help avoid extra trips to the store : toilet paper, hand soap, paper towels, cleaning supplies and sanitizers







Add a personal touch to fill your package with extra love and care: handwritten card or love notes, handmade gifts, artwork drawn by your children or framed photographs







About Cool & Dope

About Procter & Gamble

With more than 54 million seniors above the age of 65 living in the U.S., COVID-19 has forced many of their family members to end visits to older parents and grandparents, as they are at high risk of contracting the illness. As a result, this has led older Americans to experience feelings of loneliness, which the CDC reports can be detrimental to a person's health"It's truly amazing how a simple gesture can have such a positive impact on someone's day," said Catherine (Giudici) Lowe. "Seeing the smiles on the faces of the seniors we connected with and how happy it made my son, Samuel, really brought a smile to my face. I encourage parents to create an Ivory gentle care pack because it's never too early to teach your children how to be kind to others, especially those in need."Catherine and Cavanaugh are encouraging families to get involved and spread kindness in their communities by creating and distributing their own care packs. With the help of Ivory, Cool & Dope can launch and maintain over 15 mobile pantries in and around Gaithersburg, MD through summer 2021, distributing additional care packs to older Americans."Everyone has the power to make a change and do good. That's why I always say that anyone can have an impact – no matter their age," said Cavanaugh Bell. "I hope moms and kids from all over the country make care packs for the senior citizens in their community so that our elderly know that they are loved.""This year, the world needs acts of kindness now more than ever as the pandemic has left many feeling isolated. For more than 100 years, Ivory has stood for passing down a touch of love and kindness from generation to generation. On World Kindness Day, we’re proud to create a way for young children to bring joy to older Americans living in their community,” said Freddy Bharucha, senior vice president, North America Personal Care, Procter & Gamble.Share your Ivory gentle care packs on Instagram, Facebook or Pinterest with #IvoryKindness, and encourage your friends and family to do the same. To learn more about Ivory Acts of Gentle Kindness, visit ivory.com, and follow Ivory on Instagram [url="]%40ivorysoap[/url].Cool & Dope is a kid-led nonprofit, started by then six-year-old Cavanaugh Bell, who after being bullied and told that he was too young to volunteer, set out to prove to the world that anyone can have an impact. By speaking with federal, state, and local lawmakers, raising awareness about the effects of bullying, and spreading acts of kindness in his many kid-inspired community campaigns, Cavanaugh and his tribe of Positivity Creators are on a mission to end all bullying worldwide by 2030.P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com[/url] for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.______________________Census.gov, “Older Population and Aging”. Accessed 13 November 2020. [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.census.gov%2Ftopics%2Fpopulation%2Folder-aging.html%23%3A%7E%3Atext%3DAccording%2520to%2520the%2520U.S.%2520Census%2Cmillion%2520on%2520July%25201%252C%25202019[/url]Center for Disease Control, “Health Risks of Loneliness.” Accessed 13 November 2020. [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Faging%2Fpublications%2Ffeatures%2Flonely-older-adults.html%23%3A%7E%3Atext%3DLoneliness%2520was%2520associated%2520with%2520higher%2Crisk%2520of%2520emergency%2520department%2520visits[/url].

