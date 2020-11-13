Netmarble Issues Fiscal and Earnings Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble Corp. , a global mobile game company focused on creating entertaining gaming experiences for players of all ages, revealed their financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

"We continue to see strong results at the end of our third quarter with significant overseas sales coming from our line-up of existing games," said Seungwon Lee, Co-CEO of Netmarble. "We have positive expectations for the recent global launch of A3: STILL ALIVE, our upcoming regional launch of Seven Knights 2, and Kabam's upcoming release of MARVEL Realm of Champions."

"We're looking forward to what 2021 will bring as we continue to deliver an exciting slate of new games next year, including Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Seven Knights Revolution, and MARVEL Future Revolution," said Lee. "Thanks to our new partnership with the NBA and NBPA, we are committed to the continued growth of our portfolio through genre expansion".

Selected highlights from Netmarble's third quarter include:

$535 million in total sales , $73 million in operating profit , and a net profit of $77 million from July through September . Cumulative sales for 2020 are estimated at $1.55 billion , with an operating profit of $158 million .

in , in , and a of from . Cumulative sales for 2020 are estimated at , with an operating profit of . Total sales increased by 3.6% year-over-year and decreased by 6.3% quarter-on-quarter . Operating profit increased 3.6% year-over-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter .

and decreased by . Operating profit increased and . Net profit increased by 9.2% year-over-year and 8.6% quarter-on-quarter.

and Overseas sales accounted for 75% ( $399 million ) of overall sales in the third quarter. This follows Netmarble's second quarter which offered the highest figure of overseas sales, and continues to follow an increasing trend in global sales thanks to the worldwide success of titles such The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (17% of revenue earned), MARVEL Contest of Champions (15% of revenue earned) (Kabam), Lineage 2: Revolution (9% of revenue earned) and Blade&Soul Revolution (8% of revenue earned).

of overall sales in the third quarter. This follows Netmarble's second quarter which offered the highest figure of overseas sales, and continues to follow an increasing trend in global sales thanks to the worldwide success of titles such (17% of revenue earned), (15% of revenue earned) (Kabam), (9% of revenue earned) and (8% of revenue earned). Genre portfolio showed diversification across RPG (40%), Casual (25%), MMORPG (23%), and others (12%).

A breakdown of the total financial earnings is below:



7/1/20-9/30/20 actuals YoY Changes QoQ Changes Total Sales $535 million +3.6% -6.3% Operating Profit $73 million +3.6% +7.0% Net Profit $77 million +9.2% +8.6%

For details on Netmarble's quarterly performance, and to listen to the earnings call, please visit the company's Investor Relations page to learn more.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade&Soul Revolution and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and Big Hit Entertainment, Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

