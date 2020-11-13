Bentley Systems to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), thecompany, today announced that Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems’ chief executive officer, will present virtually at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is thecompany. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include-based applications for modeling and simulation,for project delivery,for asset and network performance, and theplatform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million in 172 countries. [url="]www.bentley.com[/url].

