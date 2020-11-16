Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Twitter Inc

Investment company Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Apple Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Lam Research Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Twitter Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. owns 262 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJK, LRCX, RKT, XLB, BYND, ETY, MU, GDV, PGX, IWX, IVV, IGSB, IWY, QLTA, IWR, IUSB, MRNA, DAL, GLD, BX, FLOT, TJX, IGM, USIG, GBF, IDU, ABT, AGG, GM, FTV, ECL, HACK, DUK, DHR, CL, APD,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 82,270 shares, 18.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 51,917 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 48,393 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,587 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,314 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $66.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $426.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 767 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $11.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $124.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 225 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.67%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 62,890 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 80,587 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,461 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,641 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,221 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 900 shares as of .

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.22 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.58 and $22.83, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.68.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $6.11.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Urban Edge Properties. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.68.