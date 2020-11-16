Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Uniti Group Inc, Vale SA, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Uniti Group Inc, Vale SA, America Movil SAB de CV, CNOOC, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 73 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MEG, UNIT, VALE, AMX, CEO, EQR, GTXMQ, XPEV, LEA,
- Added Positions: TRMD, JQC, NMIH, IBN, KC, ITUB, BACPL.PFD, ASC, TV,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, EGLE, CCS, AU, VVR, MELI, JFR, COOP, INDA, AZUL, SQM, EFR, FRA, PBR, BBD, GTH, API,
- Sold Out: CZR, TMHC, BABA, IHRT, EFT, CCO, SRNE, DHRPA.PFD, BCEI, CCIPA.PFD,
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 30,278,055 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio.
- TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,346,436 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 14,318,541 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 39,006,017 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 22,500,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 4,322,644 shares as of . New Purchase: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,474,624 shares as of . New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,353,472 shares as of . New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,731,037 shares as of . New Purchase: CNOOC Ltd (CEO)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in CNOOC Ltd. The purchase prices were between $95.82 and $119.42, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $113.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 321,925 shares as of . New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of . Added: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 102.64%. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $6.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,798,386 shares as of . Added: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 737,476 shares as of . Added: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1487.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,709 shares as of . Added: Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp by 42.13%. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $5.01, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of . Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25. Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $18.62 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $23.56. Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98.
