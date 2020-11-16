Dow and S&P 500 Post Closing Record Highs Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,950.44 on Monday with a gain of 470.63 points or 1.60%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,626.91 for a gain of 41.76 points or 1.16%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,924.13 for a gain of 94.84 points or 0.80%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 22.59 for a loss of 0.51 points or -2.21%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended higher Monday with more positive vaccine news. The Dow and S&P 500 reported closing highs.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) data reported its vaccine was 94% effective in its trials and is showing a longer shelf life than its competitors. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Astrazeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) were lower, though investors are hoping for emergency use authorizations for vaccines very soon.

Later this week, investors will see the end of third-quarter earnings with retail reports from Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and several other retailers.

In other news:

Energy and semiconductors led Monday's gains.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) +11.18%

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) +10.73%

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +9.58%

HD said it would buy back HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) +24.46%

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index decreased to 6.30 from 10.50.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.090% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.100%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,785.34 for a gain of 41.29 points or 2.37%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,023.52 for a gain of 29.23 points or 2.94%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 12,268.92 for a gain of 163.94 points or 1.35%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,368.06 for a gain of 299.73 points or 3.71%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,155.55 for a gain of 42.29 points or 2.00%; the S&P 100 at 1,661.52 for a gain of 16.63 points or 1.01%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,013.38 for a gain of 75.54 points or 0.63%; the Russell 3000 at 2,138.51 for a gain of 26.13 points or 1.24%; the Russell 1000 at 2,023.99 for a gain of 23.30 points or 1.16%; the Wilshire 5000 at 37,381.38 for a gain of 464.54 points or 1.26%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 673.41 for a gain of 18.39 points or 2.81%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: