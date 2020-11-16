  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1381)  | Author's Website |

Top 4 3rd-Quarter Trades of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust

Microsoft founder's foundation trust boosts Berkshire holding

November 16, 2020 | About: MSFT +0.33% BRK.A +2.28% BRK.B +2.5% BXP +5.44% SDGR +1.7% ARCO +3.43%

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust disclosed recently that its top four trades during the third quarter were a position boost in Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), a new holding in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and sells of Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) founder Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) and his wife Melinda founded the trust in 2000. According to the website, the Foundation Trust holds the endowment (including the annual installments of Buffett's gift) and funds the foundation. A team of outside investment managers controls the fund's assets.

The Bill & Melinda Gates foundation conducts all operations and grant making work. While Buffett is a trustee of the foundation, the "Oracle of Omaha" does not participate in the foundation trust's investing operations including decisions regarding Berkshire stock.

4fe3335380cb4ab51a774184222c5965.png

Foundation trust adds to Berkshire holding

The foundation trust added 7,191,874 Class B shares of Berkshire, increasing the position 18.02% and its equity portfolio 6.94%. Shares averaged $204.37 during the third quarter.

88cd483ccd818b122118f0c6d5cc7ca5.png

According to GuruFocus, Berkshire's positive investing signs include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a three-star business predictability rank, a net profit margin that outperforms over 80% of global competitors and a return on assets that outperforms approximately 81% of global insurance conglomerates.

df56c2254bf5fac809847b28d93de22f.png

Boston Properties

The trust purchased 1,099,310 shares of Boston Properties, giving the position 0.40% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $87.35 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

f3d6e8bd126fb739c650d7b6d74746ea.png

GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based REIT's financial strength 4 out of 10 on the heels of a weak Altman Z-score of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms 90% of global competitors. Despite this, the company's profitability ranks 7 out of 10 driven on a 3.5-star business predictability rank and a return on assets that outperforms 77.7% of global REITs.

3a1839097124ae7f96282baf5029db72.png

Schrodinger

The trust sold 2 million shares of Schrodinger, trimming the position 28.65% and the equity portfolio 1.03%. Shares averaged $64.74 during the third quarter.

6bd35097f65817ccd7ad5f8e777b2be5.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based health care company's financial strength 7 out of 10 on the heels of a strong Altman Z-score and a debt-to-equity ratio that outperforms 80% of global competitors.

cadce31283c36fb52b3d07698c515661.png

Arcos Dorados

The trust sold 3,101,296 shares of Arcos Dorados, trimming the equity portfolio 0.07%. Shares averaged $4.55 during the third quarter.

c2a8e32d0788c25134deaa14f3fb40e9.png

GuruFocus ranks the Uruguayan restaurant company's financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming over 90% of global competitors, suggesting high financial leverage.

11af8765d2f4732d202751c00fa7a723.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)