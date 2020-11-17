  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Amazon Named "Low Price Leader" in New Study

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:AMZN +0.07%


Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was named the low price leader in Profitero’s annual “Price Wars” study. The comprehensive analysis, now in its fourth year, compares prices on over 18,400 products at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Staples, Home Depot, Wayfair, Macy’s, Walgreen’s, CVS, Kroger, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Lowes, and Chewy, and found Amazon offered customers the lowest prices most often and most consistently.



The study compared products in 21 categories important to customers, including household supplies, health and personal care, office supplies, home furniture, electronics, appliances and more. Amazon proved to be the lowest priced option in all categories, with the largest potential customer savings, on average, in Home Furniture (35% more affordable than other options in the category), Vitamins and Supplements (34%), Health and Personal Care (26%) and Beauty (22%).



The full study is available here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finsights.profitero.com%2Frs%2F476-BCC-343%2Fimages%2FProfitero%2520-%2520Pandemic%2520Price%2520Wars%25202020.pdf[/url]



Customers expect to find low prices in our store, and we work hard to provide the best available price across the hundreds of millions of products in our store for all customers, every day.



About Amazon



Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit [url="]amazon.com%2Fabout[/url] and follow [url="]%40AmazonNews[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005503/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)