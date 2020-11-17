Socket Mobile Takes Goodwill Impairment Charge in Q3 2020

PR Newswire
NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, announced today that it has completed the annual goodwill impairment test required by generally accepted accounting principles. As a result of the lower stock price from the beginning of 2020 through the annual goodwill measurement date of September 30th, the Company concluded that an adjustment to its fair value was required.
The non-cash impairment charge totaled $4.4 million and was recorded in the Company's Q3 2020 results. The impairment charge does not affect the Company's cash position, cash flow from operating activities, bank debt covenants, and does not have any impact on future operations.
The revised financial tables reflecting the goodwill impairment can be found at the end of this press release. For detailed information, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/944075/000094407520000048/q3-2020.htm
About Socket Mobile, Inc.
Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook, Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.
Socket Mobile Investor Contact:
Lynn Zhao
Chief Financial Officer
510-933-3016
[email protected]
-- Revised financial tables to follow --
Socket Mobile, Inc.
Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in Thousands except per share amounts and percentages)
Three months ended Sept 30,
Nine months ended Sept 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$ 4,109
$ 4,980
$ 11,044
$ 14,668
Cost of revenue
1,835
2,344
5,186
7,003
Gross margin
2,274
2,636
5,858
7,665
Gross margin percent
55.3%
52.9%
53.0%
52.3%
Research & development
681
1,015
2,421
2,906
Sales & marketing
658
785
2,148
2,312
General & administrative
486
707
1,741
2,053
Goodwill impairment charges
4,427
--
4,427
--
Total operating expenses
6,252
2,507
10,737
7,271
Operating income (loss)
(3,978)
129
(4,879)
394
Other income
--
--
70
--
Interest income (expense), net
(24)
(25)
(51)
(83)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(1)
(10)
(1)
(85)
Net income (loss)
$ (4,003)*
$ 94
$ (4,861)*
$ 226
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
Diluted
|
$ (0.62)*
$ (0.62)*
|
$ 0.02
$ 0.01
|
$ (0.76)*
$ (0.76)*
|
$ 0.04
$ 0.04
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
Diluted
|
6,038
6,038
|
5,999
6,317
|
6,020
6,020
|
5,980
6,237
*Included goodwill impairment adjustment of $4.43 million recorded as of September 30, 2020
Socket Mobile, Inc.
Condensed Summary Balance Sheets
(Amounts in Thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Cash
$ 1,775
$ 959
Accounts receivable, net
2,359
2,837
Inventories, net
3,362
3,179
Deferred cost on shipments to distributors
179
234
Other current assets
317
312
Property and equipment, net
835
864
Goodwill
--
4,427
Deferred tax assets
5,507
5,507
Operating leases right-of-use assets
704
937
Other long-term assets
170
202
Total assets
$ 15,208*
$ 19,458
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 2,417
$ 2,651
Bank line of credit
--
1,413
Notes payable
1,059
333
Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount
168
--
Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount-related party
1,265
--
Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors
557
611
Deferred service revenue
55
74
Operating lease liabilities
855
1,134
Other liabilities
--
8
Total liabilities
6,376
6,224
Common stock
61,532
61,073
Accumulated deficit
(52,700)*
(47,839)
Total equity
8,832*
13,234
Total liabilities and equity
$ 15,208*
$ 19,458
*Included goodwill impairment adjustment of $4.43 million recorded as of September 30, 2020
**Derived from audited financial statements.
