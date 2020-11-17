Quantum Announces Latest Version of High-Performance File System - StorNext® 7

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced the latest version of its award-winning parallel file system, StorNext 7, introducing the new File System Pools feature to automate data placement on NVMe and HDD storage for high-throughput, low-latency workloads. In addition, the newest version of StorNext is much easier to use, with a redesigned and more intuitive user interface. The StorNext 7 File System is a key addition to the company's new portfolio of offerings to classify, manage and protect unstructured data across its lifecycle, and is another step in Quantum's strategy to be the leading provider of data and storage management services for video and unstructured data, especially video workflows.

Optimize the Use of NVMe with StorNext File System Pools

Organizations that need to ingest and process video, digital images, and other large unstructured data sets are increasingly turning to NVMe storage because of its dramatic performance advantages over traditional SSD and HDD storage. By implementing NVMe in a StorNext file system environment, StorNext accelerates throughput for streaming workloads, for fast ingest of large data sets and improved processing, editing, and analysis of video and other forms of unstructured data. NVMe is also enabling customers to gain back valuable data center space by replacing racks of HDD storage with compact NVMe storage servers.

Now available in StorNext 7 software, StorNext File System Pools enable administrators to define pools of NVMe, SSD, and HDD within their file system and create policies to move files and folders between those pools automatically. As a result, files move seamlessly between pools for greater performance at a lower overall cost.

Building on Award Winning Data Management Capabilities

Quantum continues an aggressive pace of development with StorNext. In May the company introduced StorNext 6.4, with enhancements including self-describing objects to make cloud content more accessible, and improved retrieval speed from large object stores. The File System Pools feature builds on these capabilities for more efficient data management.

Now Easier to Configure and Manage

StorNext 7 offers expanded web services APIs that provide new ways to query metadata, automate data movement, configure and manage the file system. An all-new user interface makes the StorNext File System significantly easier to navigate and manage.

Simplified, Capacity-Based Licensing Model

StorNext 7 is available via a simplified, capacity-based licensing model that better aligns software services with customer value. StorNext 7 is available for quoting today and will be generally available by mid-December.

Supporting Quotes

"As StorNext continues to evolve it grows as a more potent solution for a wider range of use cases, such as high speed data ingest and streaming, data analytics, and artificial intelligence," noted Steve Strong, Partner, Cinesys. "StorNext 7 helps customers contain costs by more efficiently managing storage resources."

"Data is growing at an unprecedented annual rate, driving the cost of storage up," said Randy Kerns, Senior Strategist, Evaluator Group. "New services are continually being developed which depend on insights gained from large sets of data, while IoT and edge data capture are presenting new challenges around real time data analytics. Quantum's refinement of its StorNext software solution is aimed at addressing the challenges this environment presents."

"A policy-based approach to managing and accessing data throughout its lifecycle is the first step toward monetizing it," said Ed Fiore, General Manager of Primary Storage, Quantum. "By optimizing StorNext 7 for NVMe workloads, customers can apply this power to workflows where performance can directly affect the value of the data."

Additional Resources

For more about StorNext: https://www.quantum.com/stornext

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com/.

Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

