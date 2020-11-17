Quantum Expands ActiveScale Object Storage Portfolio, Bolstering Security and Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced enhancements to its ActiveScale™ platform with a focus on data security, increased capacity efficiency and performance. The company also added a more compact, entry level configuration to its portfolio. The new capabilities advance Quantum's strategy to be the leading provider of management and storage services for unstructured data.

"With data quickly becoming the most valuable asset for many enterprises and critical for business survival, object storage is emerging as the preferred archive format to handle massive unstructured data growth," said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC. "Enterprises seeking to monetize their growing data stores will clearly benefit from the efficient, highly available, secure and scalable unstructured storage platforms vendors like Quantum are bringing to the market."

Helping Data-Driven Enterprises Manage, Protect, and Preserve Their Most Valuable Asset

Increasingly, double digit data growth rates are exacerbating the cost and complexity of managing and storing data. The ability of organizations to extract value from data is essential to staying competitive, which drives the demand for data availability and access. Magnifying this challenge is the scale at which data and storage must be managed. ActiveScale object storage platform meets the necessity of managing, protecting, and preserving data at scale.

Quantum ActiveScale software delivers flexible scalability, from a few hundred terabytes to tens of petabytes, with its Dynamic Data Placement model assuring the highest levels of data durability. ActiveScale features and architecture simplify the deployment and management of the environment today and into the future.

"Digital media infrastructures have never been more dependent on technologies that help to secure assets and keep them available for increasingly demanding workflows," said Barry Fairhurst, CEO, F2 Technologies Inc. "Quantum's ActiveScale object storage offerings come at a time when many companies are reevaluating how they can better manage and protect their data assets in a scalable way to stay competitive in a challenging environment."

ActiveScale Object Lock for Data Immutability

The new ActiveScale 5.7 Object Lockfeature protects data from malicious acts such as data deletion, relocation, and ransomware. Once immutability is set on an object or a bucket, it can't be modified until the policy expires. Whether for compliance or protection against data loss, object lock ensures the data will be the same days, months, or years later.

Small Object Aggregation for Enhanced Efficiency and Performance

The ActiveScale platform has a new Small Object Aggregation capability that enhances its ability to provide efficient storage capacity by aggregating small files into a large object prior to erasure encoding it. The aggregation results in higher utilization and increased overall performance for small object transactions. The key differentiator of small object aggregation is the ability of ActiveScale to provide direct access to small objects without reconstituting the whole object.

New Entry-Level Capacity

Quantum enhanced the ActiveScale architecture, now offering a smaller, three-node configuration starting at 432TB raw. With this entry-level option customers can benefit from the management, protection, and preservation capabilities of ActiveScale as they grow.

"This new entry point will enable more customers to deploy best-in-class object storage at a lower capacity and grow cost-effectively," said Bruno Hald, General Manager, Secondary Storage, Quantum. "With this expanded ActiveScale object storage portfolio, customers gain features to more capably manage their data, defend it against ransomware threats with Object Lock, and preserve it indefinitely."

