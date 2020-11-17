  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Protech Home Medical to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3rd

November 17, 2020 | About: OTCPK:PTQQF -0.98% TSXV:PTQ -1.21% OTCPK:PTQQF -0.98%

Protech invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2020

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protech Home Medical Corp. ("Protech" or the "Company") (TSXV: PTQ), (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announcethat Greg Crawford, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd at 11am EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group (Investor Con)

DATE: December 3rd, 2020
TIME: 11:00am EDT
LINK: https://bit.ly/3k2oLZh

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Protech Home Medical

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protech-home-medical-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-3rd-301174702.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


