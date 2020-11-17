Pega Introduces First RPA Auto-balancing Feature for Hands-Free Bot Workload Management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today introduced Pega RPA Auto-balancing – the industry's first Robotic Process Automation feature that automatically provisions workloads between an organization's available bots. This new Pega Robot Manager™ capability uses artificial intelligence (AI) to intelligently optimize the capacity and efficiency of bot resources on the fly with no human intervention.

Despite its name, most Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is anything but robotic when it comes to managing bots. When demand for bot assistance inevitably surges or drops, humans behind the scenes must reallocate the available bots across the enterprise to ensure the work gets done on time. Many organizations compensate for these surges by purchasing extra bot licenses so no request goes unfulfilled – but this overprovisioning only leads to more bot management and licensing costs while also tying up more virtual machine resources.

With Pega RPA Auto-balancing, the new Pega Robot Manager capability analyzes all work requests and automatically provisions them across available bots. When new or unexpected needs arise, the feature dynamically and intelligently reallocates bots in real time to get the work done. Pega RPA Auto-balancing will also be able to prioritize more important work over less critical jobs when bot demand exceeds capacity – enabling organizations to stop wasting money on unnecessary supplemental bot licenses and management resources.

This advancement represents Pega's latest RPA innovation aimed at providing a fully automated robotic process infrastructure. Previous hands-free bot management features introduced this year include:

Pega X-ray Vision, an industry-first feature that detects and fixes broken bots with no human intervention.

Pega Synchronization Server, which automatically ensures bots are using the most current Robot Runtime software at all times and updates it without requiring IT to manually install it.

With these combined features and Pega RPA Auto-balancing, Pega RPA fully automates the entire RPA lifecycle – from authoring to deployment to management. This enables Pega clients to experience faster, more durable, and easier to deploy bots that require significantly less time and fewer resources to run and manage.

Pega RPA, part of the Pega Infinity™ suite of digital transformation software, automates repetitive tasks performed through the user interface (UI) of enterprise applications. Pega RPA uses its Deep Robotics to automate applications at the code level, resulting in faster, more accurate, and more resilient robotic automation at scale. Together with its broader intelligent automation features and low-code capabilities, Pega offers the most complete end-to-end automation platform.

Available today, Pega RPA Auto-balancing is included in the new version of Pega Robot Manager, and the prioritization feature will be available by end of year. For more information on Pega RPA Auto-balancing visit www.pega.com/products/pega-platform/robotic-automation/auto-balancing

Quotes & Commentary:

"Too many organizations are trying to overcome RPA's many limitations by, ironically, buying even more bots," said Eric Musser, general manager, intelligent automation, Pegasystems. "This just results in more bot management headaches and costs them more money while never truly reaching scale. In our latest step towards hands-free RPA, Pega RPA Auto-balancing makes it simple and painless to maximize bot efficiency and reduce costs without human intervention -- bringing true automation across the entire RPA lifecycle."

