Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys ISHARES TRUST, Denbury Inc, The Michaels Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, Edison International, Vistra Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Goldentree Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Denbury Inc, The Michaels Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, SLM Corp, sells PG&E Corp, Edison International, Vistra Corp, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldentree Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Goldentree Asset Management Lp owns 24 stocks with a total value of $960 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HYG, DEN, MIK, BLDR, BERY, MPC, LEN, QRTEA, SLG, VNO,
- Added Positions: SLM, VOD, ATUS,
- Reduced Positions: PCG, EIX, VST, OIBR.C, BHC, TIMB, MO, DISCA, VVV,
- Sold Out: EGLE, OXY, FOXA, LB, SBGI, NAVI, WMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,725,000 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 7,611,339 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 7,129,240 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 5,679,991 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.16%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 7,358,185 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.93%
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.08%. The holding were 1,725,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $18.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14%. The holding were 7,611,339 shares as of .New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $8.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 4,204,675 shares as of .New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 1,075,756 shares as of .New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 485,664 shares as of .New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 653,005 shares as of .Added: SLM Corp (SLM)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in SLM Corp by 130.23%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 7,081,251 shares as of .Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 239.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 2,588,645 shares as of .Sold Out: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $16.95.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $26.48.Sold Out: L Brands Inc (LB)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.Sold Out: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $20.16.Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.2.Reduced: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in PG&E Corp by 43.93%. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.58%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 7,358,185 shares as of .Reduced: Edison International (EIX)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Edison International by 48.26%. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $65.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.35%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 820,524 shares as of .Reduced: Vistra Corp (VST)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Vistra Corp by 28.16%. The sale prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.33%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 5,679,991 shares as of .Reduced: Oi SA (OIBR.C)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in Oi SA by 50.72%. The sale prices were between $1.03 and $1.91, with an estimated average price of $1.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.73%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 12,452,323 shares as of .Reduced: TIM SA (TIMB)
Goldentree Asset Management Lp reduced to a holding in TIM SA by 31.11%. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Goldentree Asset Management Lp still held 1,334,658 shares as of .
