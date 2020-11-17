Sc Xii Management Llc Buys Unity Software Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Sc Xii Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc Xii Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Sc Xii Management Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: U,

Unity Software Inc (U) - 24,500,180 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sc Xii Management Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 24,500,180 shares as of .