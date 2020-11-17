Sc Xii Management Llc Buys Unity Software Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Sc Xii Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc Xii Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Sc Xii Management Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: U,
For the details of SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sc+xii+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 24,500,180 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sc Xii Management Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 24,500,180 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying