BioSpecifics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Shareholders to Contact the Firm – BSTC

November 18, 2020 | About: BSTC +0.02%

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. ( BSTC) and its board of directors for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the federal securities laws concerning the sale of BioSpecifics to Endo International plc.

Endo commenced a tender offer scheduled to expire on December 2, 2020 to acquire BioSpecifics common stock for $88.50 per share. The investigation concerns whether BioSpecifics and its board of directors violated the law by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for BioSpecifics shareholders; (2) conduct a fair sales process; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for BioSpecifics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages BioSpecifics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights or options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]

