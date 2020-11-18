BioSpecifics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Encourages BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Shareholders to Contact the Firm – BSTC

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. ( BSTC) and its board of directors for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the federal securities laws concerning the sale of BioSpecifics to Endo International plc.



Endo commenced a tender offer scheduled to expire on December 2, 2020 to acquire BioSpecifics common stock for $88.50 per share. The investigation concerns whether BioSpecifics and its board of directors violated the law by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for BioSpecifics shareholders; (2) conduct a fair sales process; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for BioSpecifics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

