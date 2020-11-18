Brahman Capital Corp. Buys eBay Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Clarivate PLC, Warner Music Group Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Brahman Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Voya Financial Inc, The Brink's Co, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Clarivate PLC, Warner Music Group Corp, Cerence Inc, Iridium Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brahman Capital Corp.. As of 2020Q3, Brahman Capital Corp. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,974,313 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.73% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 7,886,114 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 3,185,048 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.82% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 450,791 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.16% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,357,257 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.95%

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,804,231 shares as of .

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 310.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 1,357,257 shares as of .

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 3,185,048 shares as of .

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,974,313 shares as of .

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 1826.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 539,790 shares as of .

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $61.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,007,851 shares as of .

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 127.99%. The purchase prices were between $99.9 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $109.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,404 shares as of .

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $29.63, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in L Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.95.