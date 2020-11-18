Blue Grotto Capital, LLC Buys Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Nomad Foods, Centene Corp, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Blue Grotto Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, AutoZone Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, sells Nomad Foods, Centene Corp, Lowe's Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPB, IAC, AZO, MCHP, DKS, WYNN, CARS, MIK,

SPB, IAC, AZO, MCHP, DKS, WYNN, CARS, MIK, Added Positions: PRFT, WBS, TLND, PATK, MITK, SWCH, ZNGA, SSNC, PII, SE,

PRFT, WBS, TLND, PATK, MITK, SWCH, ZNGA, SSNC, PII, SE, Reduced Positions: YY, IBP, YNDX,

YY, IBP, YNDX, Sold Out: NOMD, CNC, LOW, MPC, FIVE, KLAC, QSR, ICE, OPRA, ANGI, SWBI,

For the details of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+grotto+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 1,721,061 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83% Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 340,741 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.34% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 247,637 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. New Position SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 216,778 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 100,256 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 247,637 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 100,256 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1124.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 9,604 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $127.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 75,402 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 132,454 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 101,910 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Perficient Inc by 79.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 340,741 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 96.52%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 294,783 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Talend SA by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 266,815 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Patrick Industries Inc by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $69.63, with an estimated average price of $59.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 163,099 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 637,649 shares as of .

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $23.72.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53.