Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys Immunomedics Inc, Netfin Acquisition Corp, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Investment company Sand Grove Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, Netfin Acquisition Corp, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, ForeScout Technologies Inc, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMMU,

IMMU, Added Positions: NFIN,

NFIN, Reduced Positions: TIF, BBL,

TIF, BBL, Sold Out: CZR, CZR, CZR, FSCT, CBPO, GRUB,

Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 607,715 shares, 37.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.84% BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 1,187,906 shares, 26.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.47% Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 470,000 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Netfin Acquisition Corp (NFIN) - 1,393,237 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.88% Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) - 300,000 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.19%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of .

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp by 68.88%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 1,393,237 shares as of .

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $111.98, with an estimated average price of $107.34.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.