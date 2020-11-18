BCE reports results of conversion of its series R preferred shares into series Q preferred shares

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that none of its fixed rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series R (Series R Preferred Shares) will be converted into floating rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series Q (Series Q Preferred Shares) on December 1, 2020.

On October 15, 2020, BCE notified registered holders of Series R Preferred Shares that they could elect to convert their shares into Series Q Preferred Shares subject to the terms and conditions attached to those shares. Only 156,972 of BCE's 8,000,000 Series R Preferred Shares were tendered for conversion on December 1, 2020 into Series Q Preferred Shares. As this would result in there being less than one million Series Q Preferred Shares outstanding, no Series R Preferred Shares will, as per the terms and conditions attached to those shares, be converted on December 1, 2020 into Series Q Preferred Shares. Registered holders who had elected to convert their Series R Preferred Shares will be receiving, by December 1, 2020, share certificates representing the number of Series R Preferred Shares tendered for conversion.

The Series R Preferred Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BCE.PR.R. The Series R Preferred Shares will pay on a quarterly basis, for the five-year period beginning on December 1, 2020, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of BCE, a fixed cash dividend based on an annual dividend rate of 3.018%.

